Death Toll in Winter Storm in US Rises to 9, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled

Severe weather conditions have been rocking in seven states from Texas to Michigan for two days already, media reports say, while the weather forecast predicts that the storm is now heading to Chicago.

At least nine have died as a result of the winter storm and more than a thousand flights have been cancelled so far in the United States, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Three fatalities were confirmed with one tornado near Carrollton in Pickens County, the state of Alabama, the local National Weather Service reported.

BREAKING: 3 CONFIRMED FATALITIES (per NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Birmingham) near Carrollton in Pickens Co. First responders staging along highway 86 roughly 2 miles from the scene located on settlement Rd pic.twitter.com/sRznjekkaO — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) January 11, 2020

Spotty service, but here’s what Brian and I can see in Carrollton. Trees down, roofs blown, and lots of emergency vehicles. @abc3340 @spann pic.twitter.com/ujjx244GYp — Ashley Gooden (@AshleyGoodenTV) January 11, 2020

Our first images out of Pickens County are coming in from @weathertrevor . A sad scene where three fatalities are confirmed. pic.twitter.com/wSfZ8Sh4xq — Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) January 11, 2020

Earlier, two people died in Louisiana and a firefighter and a police officer were killed in Texas, Reuters added. Another person died in a car crash due to the storm in Dallas, NBC News reported.

A winter storm watch and a winter storm warning have been issued in more than 10 counties for the weekend, ABC News reported.

From T storm and Tornado warnings to snow in 12 hours. I wish the snow would stick around though. Colleyville Texas pic.twitter.com/mrucYWCOTL — Robert Gallagher (@rob_gallagher) January 11, 2020

Severe storms, including tornadoes, are expected in parts of the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic, the National Weather Service said.

Severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, remain possible through tonight over portions of the South and northward into parts of the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/bb3rP3wy7H — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 11, 2020

A potential winter storm is now taking aim at Chicago, according to local ABC News, and can engulf the city and its suburbs with a mix of rain and snow, with more than a half-foot of snow expected in some places.

Severe storms left thousands of houses without electricity, Reuters reported.