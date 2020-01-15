Texas Police Search For Shooter Who Killed Teen at High School Near Houston

A high school student was reportedly shot in the chest on Tuesday and later in the day succumbed to the wounds. Texas police have launched a search operation as the shooter reportedly remains at large.

According to Fox 26 Houston, residents in Bellaire, Texas, were urged to avoid the area or remain at home. Earlier media reports, citing eyewitnesses, suggested contradicting information about whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the school building.

Eyewitnesses tweeted alleged footage from the scene.

​Shaky video shows emergency crews carrying an injured student on a stretcher to an ambulance outside of the Bellaire High School.

Local authorities have confirmed the student’s death, according to the media report. School administration has reportedly vowed to increase security measures of the educational facility.