US Authorities Release Suspect in East Texas Halloween Shooting - Report

The shooter at a college Halloween party in East Texas killed two people and injured a dozen more, AP reported.
According to a media report, Gonzales was arrested and jailed on a capital murder charge after an arrest affidavit claimed a confidential informant told the Hunt County Sheriff's Office that the suspect opened fire at a party hall outside Greenville, Texas, on 26 October.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said Tuesday in a statement cited by AP that additional information and the refusal of witnesses to cooperate with the investigation undermined the case against the suspect.
All comments
Show new comments (0)