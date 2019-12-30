Deadly Church Shooting in Texas Caught on Live Stream - Video

On Sunday, a shooting at a church in a small Texas town called White Settlement claimed the lives of at least two people, including the gunman.

A video from the deadly shooting at a Texas church that happened on Sunday has emerged on social media.

The footage shows how the gunman enters the Sunday church service and opens fire at the parishioners before an armed church visitor retaliates.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AHEAD

Live stream of Texas Church shooting (10 miles from my front door). Thank god the armed church members. pic.twitter.com/1FQCLaQoqr — ⚡️teve 🅿️ippin (@Steve_Pippin) December 29, 2019

Users on Twitter supposed that if weren't for the man who put down the shooter, there might have been many more victims in the church.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. local time at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement and left two people dead, including the shooter, and one person critically injured.

The gunman died right at the scene, while another person could not survive their injuries en route to the hospital.

The motives of the shooter remain unknown so far.

Gun laws in Texas permit carrying guns in churches, synagogues and other places of worship so long as it is not specifically prohibited by those places with signage.