Iranian National Armed With 2 Knives Detained Near Trump’s Florida Residence – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Iranian national armed with two knives, a machete, and a pickax was detained by police officers on Friday not far from US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, media reported.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 9:30 a.m. local time (14:30 GMT). The police received reports about a "suspicious person" in Bradley Park, four miles from Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The man was named Masoud Yareilzoleh, an Iranian national legally in the US. He was arrested on charges related to carrying concealed weapons , the Washington Examiner reported, citing the police.

The police are now investigating the incident.

In 2019, there were two attempts to trespass onto the residence’s territory by Chinese nationals.