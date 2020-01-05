Ivanka to Carry on Trump Legacy? Lookahead Poll Shows Who Republican Voters Would Support in 2024

As the US gears up for the 2020 presidential election, a new poll decided to skip straight to 2024 to find out which would be the top picks by Republican voters for president in four years’ time.

Two of US President Donald Trump's children, White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., would have support from some Republicans if they were to run for president in 2024, according to a new survey.

The SurveyMonkey poll for Axios released on Saturday, 4 December, found that 29 percent of Republicans and leaners said they would consider voting for Donald Trump Jr. and that 16 per cent said they would consider voting for Ivanka Trump.

Among a list of potential candidates in the 2024 contest, both Trumps were placed among the top four.

American businessman and former reality television personality, Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest child of US President Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana.

© AP Photo / Manish Swarup Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, speaks at a Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

A fourth-generation businessman, he currently serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, running the company alongside his younger brother Eric.

Trump Jr. has emerged as one of the most prominent defenders of his father, frequently going after the left on Twitter, where he has 4.2 million followers, and serving as a popular warm-up act for presidential rallies.

His book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," released in November, reached No. 1 on the NY Times nonfiction bestseller list.

© Photo : Declan Meaney Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump visit locals in Doonbeg town

In October, at a rally in San Antonio for President Trump's re-election, the crowd chanted "2024!" as Don Jr. spoke.

The President’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump's work within the administration as "Advisor to the President" would be hugely in her favour if she wanted to carry on the Trump legacy, claims the poll, citing her portfolio that includes “education and economic empowerment of women and families, plus job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship”.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., check on their phones during the second day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.



According to the SurveyMonkey survey of 1,854 adults who lean Republican, Vice President Mike Pence tops the 2024 list, and Donald Trump Jr. is second.

Vice President Pence had 40 per cent of respondents saying they would consider a vote for him – as mostly older voters chose him while Donald Trump Jr. was the top choice among young voters, according to Axios.

Twenty-six per cent said they would consider voting for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), and 15 percent said they would consider a vote for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Between 14 – 17 December, 1,854 Republicans and leaners were surveyed.

The poll's modelled error estimate is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.