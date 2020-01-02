'Captain America' Actress Accused of Stabbing Her Mother to Death

The accused actress played roles in movies including 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and 'Trouble Is My Business', and produced and directed movies such as 'The Creeps' in 2017 and wrote and directed other movies like 'The Lawful Truth' in 2014.

American movie director, producer and actress Mollie Fitzgerald was accused on Tuesday of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her mother to death in the US county of Olathe, Kansas, according to TMZ.

The 38-year-old Fitzgerald was arrested on New Year's eve for allegedly slaying her mother, 68-year-old Patricia 'Tee' Fitzgerald, who was found dead at her home in Olathe on 20 December. The accused actress was jailed on a $500,000 bond and it is unknown whether she has yet hired a lawyer.

Local police said that the case remains under investigation, but confirmed that they have identified all those involved in the older woman's murder. According to TMZ, Olathe police did not provide further details.

The younger Fitzgerald played role of 'Stark girl' in Marvel’s 2011 movies: 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and assisted in the film's direction. She also produced and directed low-budget short films such as 'The Creeps' in 2017 and 'The Lawful Truth' in 2014.