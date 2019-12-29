Register
08:32 GMT +329 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man watches a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the Dolby store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 5, 2019.

    ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Gives Audiences Epileptic Seizures

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/96/1077569656.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912291077891555-star-wars-rise-of-skywalker-epilepsy-seizures/

    Multiple “Star Wars” fans have reported suffering from seizures after watching the latest episode of the Star Wars franchise, “The Rise of Skywalker.”

    Emily Suzanne Jones, a 19-year-old retail employee in New Orleans who suffers from epilepsy, said strobing from the film was so bad it forced her to leave the movie in the first 30 minutes and she suffered a seizure in the hallway just outside the showing at AMC Elmwood Palace 20. She went through the seizure with the help of a friend who worked at the theatre.

    “It lasted from 30 seconds to a minute,” Jones told The New York Post, adding that EMS were called but she didn’t end up requiring any additional treatment. Jones said she likely averted a much worse situation by taking a quick dose of her anti-seizure medication at the right time.
    “I recently watched the original trilogy and it didn’t remotely bother me, but this last one is particularly flashy,” she said. “I wish they had been a little smarter about it. There is so much special-effects technology to have that effect you wanted but being a little more conscious and safe about it.”

    Another viewer, Megan Wharry, a 23-year-old office assistant in Stockton, who also has epilepsy, said she managed to sit through the movie even though it triggered both a migraine and a pre-seizure episode medically termed an “aura.”

    “I thought about [leaving the theatre] but then I toughed it out. … I did get up and go to the bathroom to feel better,” she told The Post. Wharry, who had a seizure shortly before the film, knew it might be a bad idea going in, but did so because she was a superfan. “Do I wish I listened to my body? Yes, but I liked the movie.”

    Several Twitter users also said they had seizures or witnessed people having seizures in the theatre they were in as a result of the film. One user said that his son “couldn’t watch the parts he was most excited for because of the effects” so he had to whisper what was happening to him throughout the movie. Several netizens asked both Disney and director J.J. Abrams whether the DVD could be edited in a way people susceptible to seizures can watch.

    Disney sent a letter to theatre and movie chains worldwide urging them to warn customers. “Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that you provide at your venue box office and online, and at other appropriate places where your customers will see it, a notice containing the following information: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.” 

    This is not the first time people with epilepsy have run into trouble with a Disney movie. In 2018 Disney’s “Incredibles 2” also contained seizure-inducing strobing, which led to warnings posted at some theatres.

    Related:

    Disney Cuts Same-Gender Kiss From Latest 'Star Wars' Movie in Singapore
    Spinoff Series Actor on Last Star Wars Movie: ‘Absolute Fu**ing Failure’
    Stars Wars’ Rise of Skywalker Falls in Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
    German Burger King Made Star Wars Fans Choose Between Free Burger and Spoilers 
    It's a Trap: Fake 'Star Wars' Websites Stealing Users' Data
    Tags:
    epilepsy, Disney, Star Wars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse