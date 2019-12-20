‘Feel proud’: Hillary Clinton Takes Credit For Trump's Impeachment

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives, in which the Democratic Party has the majority of seats, voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump with two articles related to abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress.

A former US Secretary of State, and President Donald Trump’s rival during the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton supported the president’s impeachment by House Democrats in Wednesday’s historic vote, saying that she feels "proud".

“The president has abused his power—using his office to further not the nation's objectives but his own personal, political objectives,” the former first lady of the United States tweeted. “Together, we are holding him accountable. Feel proud. Keep going,” she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the House vote at the Capitol to impeach Trump, Clinton noted that one of the most precious rights of Americans is the right to choose the leaders of their country, noting that Trump has tried to “rob us of that right”.

“The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy,” Hillary tweeted on Wednesday.

Clinton, who lost presidential race against Trump in 2016, is believed by some to want to join the 2020 electoral marathon, “waiting in the wings”, according to some elements of the media, although she has consistently ruled out a third presidential run.