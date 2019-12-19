Register
08:13 GMT +319 December 2019
    The U.S. Capitol Rotunda

    Impeachment Vote Against Trump Stirs Political Establishment: Twitter Flooded by GOP, Dem Comments

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    202
    Ranking US lawmakers and prominent American politicians are seemingly in commotion after the US House of Representatives on Wednesday cemented Donald Trump as the third member in a historic roster of the nation's impeached presidents.

    The White House and US President Donald Trump were the first to complain about the impeachment vote. Trump echoed his earlier statements during a rally of supporters in Michigan on Wednesday, condemning the move as "political suicide for the Democratic party". A spokeswoman for the White House, Stephanie Grisham, was more diplomatic, saying that Trump was prepared for possible "next steps" - an allusion to an upcoming vote to potentially remove Trump from office by the GOP-controlled Senate.

    Later, Grisham on Twitter was more informal.

    ​Among the first high-profile opponents and vocal critics of the US president to support the outcome of the vote, was political rival Joe Biden. Biden, who became one of the most cited figures of the impeachment hearings launched by Dems earlier this year, sententiously dubbed the outcome "a solemn moment for our country".

    ​Almost simultaneously after the US House completed the vote on both articles, contenders for the final Democratic presidential nominee took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with a historic moment.

    ​Senator Bernie Sanders, a veteran Democrat, seemed to be more weighted in his comment and simply urged US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to conduct "a full and fair trial"

    ​McConnell left a taciturn comment on social media, inviting everyone to follow his possible comprehensive evaluation of the situation on Thursday.

    It also did not take too long to wait for a reaction from Trump's fellow Republican lawmakers. Some made video posts of supportive statements toward the US president in a somewhat interactive fashion. US Lawmaker Dan Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL veteran, criticized the impeachment process.

    ​US House member Steve Womack posted photo evidence of his voting "No" to the impeachment against Trump.

    ​Similar tweets were posted by Dan Newhouse and Hal Rogers.

    ​Another prominent GOP legislator, Liz Cheney - daughter of the former US vice-president under George W. Bush - decorated her post with a #shamimpeachment tag and characterized Pelosi as "making a mockery of the Constitution".

    ​Almost every other member of the Democratic Party – which has the majority in the lower chamber of the US government – supported the impeachment on late Wednesday, while the Republican Party and three Democrats – Collin Peterson, Jeff Van Drew and Jared Golden – opposed impeachment, the culmination of long-lasting hearings into allegations of Trump's violations of presidential authority after a whistleblower complained that the president pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations of corrupt business practices by the Bidens in Ukraine.

    The decision to remove Trump from office will be considered by the Senate in coming days, where the Republican Party has the majority of seats.

    Tags:
    lawmakers, reaction, US House of Representatives, vote, impeachment
    Votre message a été envoyé!
