New "Hillary Clinton Lost 2016 Election on Purpose to Foil Trump" Theory Leaves Netizens in Stitches

While some social media users simply appeared amused by the story of Hillary Clinton’s alleged contribution to Trump’s impeachment, others pondered on how this theory could be taken to another level.

As the US Congress went on to impeach US President Donald Trump, a peculiar theory linking this event to the 2016 election and Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton has emerged online.

As CNN political analyst Brian Karem tweeted, an unnamed White House source apparently claimed that Hillary lost the presidential election on purpose, with the aid of dastardly “Russian hackers” no less, in order to make sure that Trump could be impeached.

Not from the Onion but from a WH source - "Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump" — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) 18 декабря 2019 г.

This reveal has apparently left many social media users amused by the logic of this alleged scheme.

They waited 3 long years before hatching their nefarious plans.



And they would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for these meddling kids... pic.twitter.com/ouKL7PA7M4 — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) 18 декабря 2019 г.

Some even jokingly attempted to develop this theory even further.

This is absurd! Everybody knows Hillary’s first step was to lose to Obama in 2008. Then, with a black man in the WH (who humiliated him at the WH correspondents dinner with material SHE wrote), Trump would feel compelled to run for president. THEN, Hillary would lose, and so on.. — Richard Frankel (@frankelrichard1) 18 декабря 2019 г.

Hillary deliberately lost so that Mike Pence could become President pic.twitter.com/p3p8oSQn3D — RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) 18 декабря 2019 г.

And it seems that Hillary Clinton herself took note of this development.