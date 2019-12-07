Bloomberg Ready 'Take Away Job From Trump' Who’ll 'Eat Up' Other Dem Candidates

The former New York Mayor and billionaire entered the presidential race on 24 November after months of reports of his intention to take part in the Democratic primaries. He stated that he is running with a purpose of unseating president Trump and to "rebuild America".

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has expressed scepticism about the chances of his primaries rivals' in the upcoming election, arguing that none of them is capable of defeating US President Donald Trump.

"I looked at our national government getting worse, the way we're behaving overseas and domestically, led by our president […] And I said, ‘We just can't have another four years of this’. And then I watched all the candidates. And I just thought to myself, ‘Donald Trump would eat 'em up’”, Bloomberg said explaining to CBS host Gayle King why he joined the presidential race in the first place.

The billionaire later clarified that unlike other candidates from the Democratic Party he "would do the best job of competing with him and beating him". Addressing the claims that he is trying to take a job from former Vice President Joe Biden, who is often seen as capable of unseating Trump in 2020, Bloomberg insisted that it's not the case since he is trying to "take away the job from Donald Trump" and not Biden.

Bloomberg announced his plans to run for president on 24 November 2019 after months of speculations in the media and him hinting at the possibility of joining the race. The billionaire stated his intent to remove Trump from office as one of the key goals of his presidential campaign and expressed his support for the ongoing impeachment efforts against POTUS.

He is currently polling at around 3%, far behind frontrunners like Joe Biden with around 27%, Elizabeth Warren between 14% and 17%, and Bernie Sanders with between 14% and 16%.