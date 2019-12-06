‘Sad, But Yes’: Michael Bloomberg Says President Trump Should Be Impeached

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, his first interview since announcing his candidacy for the 2020 elections, that US President Donald Trump should be impeached, although initially he felt differently.
"I think it's a very serious thing but it — and I was before opposed to it but after looking at all of the evidence, I think yes. Sad, but yes," Bloomberg said to King’s question about Trump’s impeachment.
Bloomberg also expressed his thoughts and personal views on the president, who is facing impeachment at the hands of Democrats in the House of Representatives over misusing the power of his office.
"[Trump] does not seem to understand that he is an elected official whose job it is to work for the public rather than for himself," Bloomberg said in the interview, scheduled to be broadcast on Friday.
