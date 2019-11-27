Register
10:20 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump arrives to greet college athletes during an NCAA Champions Day

    Trump was Aware of Whistle-Blower Complaint When He Released Aid to Ukraine - Report

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107737/99/1077379991.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201911271077413353-trump-was-aware-of-whistle-blower-complaint-when-he-released-aid-to-ukraine---report/

    The impeachment inquiry against the US President marched forward on Tuesday as the House Judiciary Committee announced its first hearing next week, featuring constitutional scholars testifying on what impeachable conduct is, inviting Trump’s legal team to participate in questioning witnesses.

    US President Donald Trump had already been briefed regarding a whistle-blower’s complaint about his dealings with Ukraine when he unfroze military aid for that country in September, according to two people familiar with the matter, reported The New York Times.

    In a new twist to the impeachment saga, lawyers from the White House counsel’s office reportedly informed Trump in late August about the complaint, claim the sources.

    A whistle-blower complaint would typically be submitted to lawmakers who have oversight of the intelligence agencies.

    Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community, concluded in late August that the administration needed to forward the complaint to Congress.

    However, White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone and his deputy John A. Eisenberg decided the administration could withhold the accusations from Congress because they were protected by executive privilege, writes the publication.

    The lawyers allegedly explained to the president they planned to ask the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel whether they were duty bound to disclose the complaint to lawmakers.

    A week later, the Office of Legal Counsel concluded that the administration did not have to hand over the complaint.

    At this point, it is not clear how much detail the lawyers provided Donald Trump about the complaint.

    The US President has not yet commented on the report.

    New Timing Detail

    The fresh revelations reflect on two aspects which have prompted impeachment investigators: Trump’s decision in early September to release the security assistance to Ukraine, and his denial to Gord-on D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, around the same time, that there was a “quid pro quo” with Kyiv.

    The new timing detail seems to suggest the US President was aware of the whistle-blower, whose identity has not been made public, having accused him of wrong-doing in Ukraine.

    He allegedly  the aid and in his broader moves to allegedly pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter – a charge Trump has denied.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    The White House has declined to comment.

    Earlier in September, The New York Times reported that White House advisers Cipollone and Eisenberg were aware of the whistle-blower complaint in August, yet there had been no information regarding how and when the US president learned of it.

    Ukraine Aid Freeze Generated “Discord”

    Several diplomats and national security officials have testified that the aid freeze to Ukraine had generated discord at the State Department, the Defense Department and the National Security Council, where top officials were reportedly concerned about the legal implications of denying money allocated by Congress, reported the The New York Times.

    Two officials at the White House budget office resigned this year in part due to purported concerns over President Trump’s decision to delay the security assistance, a third aide at the office told impeachment investigators.

    Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine; and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine; and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019

    Mark Sandy, an official at the White House Office of Management and Budget, told the House Intelligence Committee in a private interview on 16 November that one of the officials “expressed some frustrations about not understanding the reason for the hold” before resigning in September.

    A second co-worker, an official in the legal division of the office, also resigned after offering a “dissenting opinion” about whether it was legal to hold up the aid, according to a transcript of Sandy’s testimony released by the committee on Tuesday.

    The House Intelligence Committee released the transcript of the testimony as Democrats were pushing forward with the next phase of their probe.

    On Tuesday as the House Judiciary Committee announced its first hearing next week and invited Trump’s legal team to participate.

    The chair of the House Intelligence Committee, which is heading the impeachment inquiry into the US President, said in a Monday letter the committee would submit its first report to the Judiciary Committee after the Thanksgiving holiday recess.

    Adam Schiff has also said that the investigation will continue even after the publication of the report containing the case for the president's impeachment, ruling out further depositions or public hearings.

    Trump Impeachment Probe

    In September, House Democrats initiated an impeachment probe after a whistle-blower alleged that Donald Trump had abused the power of his office in a 25 July phone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky, supposedly pressuring him to pursue a probe into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, claiming that the US president had withheld nearly $400 million in military aid, seeking a "quid pro quo" arrangement with Kiev - a charge Republicans deny.

    They have also argued that the funding’s eventual release proves that Trump did nothing wrong.

    A previous anti-corruption probe that investigated Burisma Holdings, a gas company on the board of which Hunter Biden sat at the time, was shut down due to pressure from the elder Biden in 2016.

    Trump promptly declassified what the White House claims is the full, unedited transcript of his telephone call with Zelensky, as he insisted there was nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

    The US President has denied all accusations levelled against him, and insisted he was withholding the security assistance to Ukraine out of concern for corruption in that country and a desire to have other countries pay their fair share.

    Trump has repeatedly slammed the impeachment inquiry as a political "witch hunt" by Democrats.

    Related:

    Inquiry Into Trump to Continue After Report Ready, No Decision on Impeachment Articles Yet - Schiff
    US Congressman Claims Schiff Treats Americans Like 'Idiots' in Trump Impeachment Probe
    US Congressman Slams RT as 'Propaganda Machine' During Trump Impeachment Hearings
    Schiff: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Report to be Issued After Thanksgiving Break
    House Oversight Committee Sues Trump Officials for Failure to Testify in Impeachment Probe
    Tags:
    Adam Schiff, Adam SchiffA, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Volodymyr Zelensky, impeachment, impeachment, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse