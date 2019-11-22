Graham Urges Pompeo to Release Biden Talks With Ukraine Leader on Burisma Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senator Lindsey Graham asked the US secretary of state to release all documents related to former Vice President Joe Biden’s talks with then-Ukraine leader Petro Poroshenko on Kiev’s probe into energy company Burisma, the Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC) said.

"Today, SJC Chairman Lindsey Graham sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko," the SJC said in a Thursday news release.

Graham is requesting the release of all documents, including call transcripts, related to Biden’s conversations with Poroshenko on 11, 18 and 19 February and 22 March of 2016, especially with respect to whether Biden mentioned the Ukraine Prosecutor General’s investigation into Burisma, the release noted.

Graham also asked to see all documents and communications between Biden and his office and Poroshenko and his office after the raid on Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky’s home on 2 February 2016, until the dismissal of the Prosecutor General on 29 March 2016, the release said.

Zlochevsky founded the Burisma company.

Graham and his committee also requested to see all documents and communications related to a meeting between Devon Archer, a business partner of the vice president's son, Hunter Biden, and US Secretary of State John Kerry on 2 March 2016, the release added.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump in September, after a whistleblower complained that the US president abused his power. The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a 25 July phone call to investigate possible corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden - one of many Trump political rivals in the 2020 election - and the former's son, Hunter.

Trump released what the White House claimed to be the full, unedited transcript of the telephone call and claimed that there was no quid-pro-quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as a political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.

A poll by Conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports published on Monday asserts that nearly half of US voters agree that the Trump impeachment inquiry should be expanded to include the activities of Joe and Hunter Biden.