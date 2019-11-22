Register
21:29 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump arrives to greet college athletes during an NCAA Champions Day

    Crazy Ivan Manoeuvre? Trump Wants Trial in US Senate to Hear Schiff, Whistleblower Testimony

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Previously, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said that POTUS actually wants to have a trial in the US Senate so he can show the American public that he did nothing wrong, while at the same time getting an opportunity to question the people who initiated the whole process, which he has called a "witch hunt".

    US President Donald Trump expressed during an interview with Fox and Friends his willingness to go to trial in the US Senate, while at the same time advising the House Democrats that they "should never, ever impeach" him.

    Why would Trump want something like that – couldn’t it potentially cost him his office? He insists that while there is "nothing" in the impeachment probe showing that he is guilty of any misconduct, a trial could give him the chance to ask Democrat Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment proceedings, and the anonymous whistleblower, whose complaint set the probe in motion, tough questions that he has long wanted to ask.

    "I want a trial. I want to see Adam Schiff testify about the whistleblower – who’s a fake whistleblower", he said.

    POTUS namely sought to enquire why Schiff, whom he has called a "nut job", had made up parts of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. An incident where Schiff read out purported excerpts from the call that portrayed POTUS in a condemning light has long been labelled by Trump as symbolic of the impeachment process' alleged lack of integrity. The president has said that what Schiff read was a far-cry from the official transcript of the call that was later published by the White House.

    Trump has for a long time also wanted to reveal the identity of the whistleblower, despite US laws protecting it. POTUS has insisted that the whistleblower was "fake" and politically "biased" against him. The published whistleblower complaint showed that the individual possessed only third-hand knowledge of the telephone talk with the Ukrainian president, but didn't indicate his political loyalties.

    Impeachment Allegations

    House Democrats believe that Trump used US military aid as leverage in the 25 July talk with Zelensky in order to make him open a criminal investigation into Joe Biden, Trump's possible rival in the 2020 election. Head of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff is currently hearing public testimonies of witnesses in the case, with the White House remaining unrepresented. Afterwards, the House will have to vote on whether the president should be impeached and put on trial in the US Senate, which is currently controlled by the Republicans.

    According to the transcript of the 25 July telephone call, Trump had indeed showed interest in Ukraine commencing a probe into alleged misconduct by Biden in 2016, when he was vice president, but showed no signs of POTUS pressuring the Ukrainian president into doing so.

    The US Capitol building is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC Dec. 28, 2018.
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    WH Senior Officials, GOP Lawmakers Agree on Full US Senate Trial If House Impeaches Trump - Report

    Trump alleges that Biden had used his position to force the then Ukrainian administration of Petro Poroshenko to close a criminal probe into the Burisma gas company, where his son, Hunter, was a board member. The Bidens deny any misconduct in the matter.

    Related:

    WH Senior Officials, GOP Lawmakers Agree on Full US Senate Trial If House Impeaches Trump - Report
    ‘Murky’ Impeachment Hearings Leave US Public ‘Scratching Its Head’ Over Relevance of Details
    What’s More Boring: Democratic Debates or Impeachment Hearings?
    ‘Daddy's Moral Compass': Memes Pour in as 'Sexybait' Ivanka Tweets on ‘Abuse of Impeachment Power’
    Trump Wants Senate Impeachment Trial With Bidens, Whistleblower Among Witnesses - WH
    Tags:
    Whistleblower, Adam Schiff, trial, impeachment, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse