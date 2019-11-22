Trump Wants Senate Impeachment Trial With Bidens, Whistleblower Among Witnesses - WH

Senior White House officials and several Senate Republicans reportedly agreed earlier in the day that a full trial should be conducted if the US House of Representatives impeaches US President Donald Trump.

Spokesman for the White House Hogan Gidley said Thursday that Trump wants to launch this trial in the US Senate with former US Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a whistleblower - whose complaint showed Trump may have abused power of office during the 25 July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky - among the witnesses.

"We were in the Oval Office and we were having a conversation about these hearings. The president did nothing wrong. He wants that plain and clearly explain to the American people. But he also feels that there is no basis to move forward at all in the House. But if they do, he wants a trial in the Senate. He wants to be able to bring up witnesses like Adam Schiff, like the whistleblower, like Hunter Biden, like Joe Biden. And he says if the House moves forward with the sham and they continue to push these fake, illegitimate proceedings onto the American people then he wants it to go to the Senate and he wants a trial", Gidley said, cited by Fox News.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint claimed Trump may have abused the power of the office by pressuring Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, alleging that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in US military aid - a charge Republicans deny, pointing to the release of the cash several weeks prior to a July 25 request by Trump, even though Ukraine never launched a Biden investigation.

