Video: Passenger Jet Departing LAX Hit by Engine Failure, Catches Fire

A Philippine Airlines flight headed to Manila on Thursday reportedly suffered unidentified engine failure after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport. Footage shared by eyewitnesses on social media shows the shocking landing of the burning jet.

Distressed Flight 113 reportedly returned safely to LAX less than 30 minutes after it declared mayday shortly after takeoff.

Delta Airlines for Philippines here at LAX!!! Happy they landed safely after this!!! pic.twitter.com/jjvNkWsMgZ — Victoria Atkins (@toriatkins) 21 November 2019

​The cause of the incident remains unknown. There are no reports of injured passengers during the emergency landing.

​Earlier reports suggested that the plane belonged to American Airlines or Delta. Both carriers have denied ownership.