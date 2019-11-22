Video: Passenger Jet Departing LAX Hit by Engine Failure, Catches Fire

Distressed Flight 113 reportedly returned safely to LAX less than 30 minutes after it declared mayday shortly after takeoff.
Delta Airlines for Philippines here at LAX!!! Happy they landed safely after this!!! pic.twitter.com/jjvNkWsMgZ— Victoria Atkins (@toriatkins) 21 November 2019
The cause of the incident remains unknown. There are no reports of injured passengers during the emergency landing.
Is a plane suppose to spew flames? #airplane #lax @AmericanAir @flyLAXairport pic.twitter.com/62sqcnsW8M— Big Red (@andrewblakeames) 21 November 2019
Earlier reports suggested that the plane belonged to American Airlines or Delta. Both carriers have denied ownership.
