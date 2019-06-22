Sonic Boom Causes 'Explosion', Panic at Stansted as RAF jet 'Intercepts' Passenger Plane - Reports

The RAF Typhoon jets were called to intervene following reports of an unruly passenger on board a Jet2 aircraft flying over the Stansted airport, local media said Saturday.

The RAF maneuvers in the airspace over London's airport caused a massive sonic boom, prompting panic among passengers and locals, The Express and BBC reported, citing eyewitnesses.

According to BBC, citing local officials, two Typhoon fighter aircraft were escorting a plane into Stansted because there was a disruptive passenger on board.

Meanwhile, local eyewitnesses and airport passengers who heard a loud explosion and a deafening noise shared on social media flight radar maps showing the flight path of the Typhoon military jets over the Essex and Hertfordshire regions.

Looks like it was a typhoon fighter #Stansted. Jesus that was scary though!

I wonder what is going on at Stansted?

Some passengers that were on board of the Jet2 flight also took to Twitter to comment on the incident.

I'm currently on the flight at #LondonStanstedAirport that has caused the disruption. It was a drunken passenger and the military was called in a miscommunication. Everything is fine #stansted

Local police reportedly received numerous calls about the loud explosion. According to local media, a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two assaults and endangering an aircraft.

Earlier, media reports claimed, citing the Stansted airport, that the incident occurred with a Ryanair plane however the airport has since confirmed that the unruly passenger was on a Jet2 aircraft.