Two Prison Guards Charged With Conspiracy, Falsifying Records in Connection With Epstein Suicide

On 10 August, Jeffrey Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Two prison guards have been charged with conspiracy and falsifying records in connection with Epstein's suicide, the text of the indictment says.

The New York Times reported earlier on Tuesday that two jail workers who were tasked with monitoring the unit of convicted sex offender Epstein at the time of his death had been taken into custody and would be charged.

The guards had to check on Epstein every 30 minutes but instead slept for hours and falsified records, the report said, quoting officials familiar with the matter.

In July, US financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly trafficking underage girls at his mansion for sex. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. If convicted he could have faced up to 45 years in jail.

Epstein died on 10 August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The official cause of his death is suicide but it has been widely disputed by forensic experts and others.