US Authorities Take Into Custody 2 Prison Workers Who Monitored Epstein - Reports

The two Bureau of Prisons workers were taken into custody on Tuesday on federal charges over their alleged failure to check on Epstein, the outlet reported.
The report added that the two workers were expected to be charged on Tuesday morning and appear in the US District Court in Manhattan.
Rather than checking on Epstein every half-hour as they were supposed to, the workers fell asleep for hours and falsified records to cover up what they had done, according to several officials with knowledge of the matter, the report said.
Law enforcement authorities investigated Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served a prison sentence of 13 months.
In July 2019, Epstein was arrested for a second time for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.
Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)