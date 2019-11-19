Trump's Doctor Says US President’s Checkup Was Part of ‘Routine Preventative Care’

Late last week, Donald Trump visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, where he reportedly underwent an unscheduled medical checkup , tweeting shortly afteward that “everything is very good”.

In a memorandum released on Monday, Sean Conley, Donald Trump's personal physician, stated that the US President’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Center last week was a “routine” physical exam.

“This past Saturday afternoon the President travelled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year. Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record,” Conley pointed out.

He added that “despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues.”

“Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations [during the exam]”, Conley noted.

The memorandum comes after CNN cited an unnamed source as saying that Trump's Saturday visit to Walter Reed was allegedly out of line with the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam.

The source claimed that Walter Reed’s medical staff was not notified about a “VIP” visit ahead of Trump’s arrival, which indicates that the US President’s visit was non-routine.

Trump Tweets His Health ‘Great’

On Sunday, Trump went on Twitter to announce that he “began phase one of my yearly physical at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center” and that “everything [is] very good (great!)”.

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, in turn, said that “anticipating a very busy 2020”, Trump had decided to take advantage of a free weekend to begin his annual physical exam at Walter Reed.

“He’s healthy as can be. He has more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night,” she told Fox News.

Trump's visit to Walter Reed comes amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, which was initiated by House Democrats in September.

Earlier this month, the Washington Examiner reported that a group of medics plan to testify during House impeachment proceedings, claiming that Trump's mental health makes him dangerous and unfit for presidential office.

Back in February, after conducting a physical examination of Trump, his physician Sean Conley concluded that the US President is in "very good health".