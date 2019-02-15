'Very Good Health Overall': White House Releases Trump Physical Details

New details of US President Donald Trump's physical exam last week were released on Thursday, revealing that the commander in chief is indeed in "very good health overall."

The latest details reveal that POTUS weighs in at 243 pounds — he's put on a few since last year — and has a resting heart rate of 70 beats per minute. Additionally, his blood pressure levels clocked in at 118/80 mmHg.

It was also noted that Trump's prescribed dosage of the drug rosuvastin was increased in an effort to lower bad cholesterol levels.

​"Over the course of approximately four hours, and in accordance with all appropriate and national recognized medical guidelines, I performed and supervised the evaluation with a panel of 11 different certified specialists," wrote attending physician Sean Conley. "He did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia."

"After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall," Conley concluded.

Trump underwent his second annual examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.