Register
14:29 GMT +317 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks as she is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Barclays Center in New York on 9 December 2018.

    Desperate Times: Former Governor Suggests Nominating Michelle Obama to Secure Democratic Victory

    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe

    Earlier, Michael Bloomberg, an American businessman and former mayor of New York City, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick officially entered the already crowded 2020 presidential race as Democratic candidates.

    Appearing on CNN on 16 November, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson (D) predicted the 2020 Democrat presidential primary is heading toward a brokered convention.

    He also suggested delegates could nominate former first lady Michelle Obama to face off against President Donald Trump in 2020.

    When asked whether he believes one could expect a brokered convention, Richardson responded by acknowledging the fact:

    “There’s a total of 4,600 delegates that are out there, 3,800 are pledged. But these super delegates, 785, could be the margin of victory. They can’t vote until after the second ballot.”

    The Governor continued:

    “But If you look at the top tier, Mayor Pete, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and potentially two formidable candidates in Bloomberg and Patrick coming in, they’re all bunched up around 20 percent or a little lower. And you need 1,918 to get a first-ballot victory. I don’t see any way that’s going to happen.”

    Bill Richardson emphasised that in line with the new rules from the Democratic National Committee, one could expect a brokered convention in the second and third ballot.

    “Potentially, some new candidates might emerge that perhaps didn’t enter the primary like Michelle Obama,” said the politician.

    Richardson explained that it was his understanding that delegates would want somebody that can win, adding:

    “There’s desperation for victory. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Michelle Obama, somebody like that. Possibly Tom Hanks, the actor. I know that’s a little far fetched. But, Democrats right now, there could be a very divided brokered convention where everybody is mad at each other and then somebody new emerges. That’s a possibility.”

    Crowded 2020 field

    Two more Democrats have jumped onto the bandwagon, joining the 2020 presidential primary.

    Michael Bloomberg, an American businessman and former mayor of New York City, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick penned in their late entries into the primary race as Democratic Party insiders have been expressing concern that the crowded field of 2020 candidates and new party rules could create a “chaotic nominating convention” next year.

    Former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg speaks in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg speaks in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 30, 2019
    "Unless something cataclysmic happens, I think we're looking at a contested convention," Jim Zogby, a DNC member and former member of the party's executive committee, was quoted as saying by NBC News.

    Nonetheless, many Democrats have dismissed the doom-saying and predicted that a nominee would emerge early next year.

    "This seems to be a narrative during every contested primary, but if recent history tells us anything, we feel confident that our party will come together and support whoever the eventual Democratic nominee is," said Patrice Taylor, the DNC's director of party affairs.

    Super delegates stripped of power in 'historic' move

    In August 2018 the Democratic National Committee voted to significantly curtail the power of super delegates and ostensibly make presidential caucuses more accessible.

    Under the new rule, super delegates will only vote at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in 2020 if no candidate is able to secure a majority of the pledged delegates in an initial tally and a second round of balloting is needed.

    The changes have been labelled as the most consequential reforms to the party’s nominating process since the 1980s, when it created super delegates.

    A Monmouth University poll released this month found that 74 per cent of Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters are happy with the field as it is now.
    Only 16 per cent said they would like to see other candidates get into the race.

    Related:

    Michael Bloomberg's Entry Means Trump Knocked 'Sleepy Joe' Biden Out of 2020 Race – US Journo
    Barack Obama Warns 2020 Democratic Candidates Against Going Too Far Left and 'Tearing Down System'
    Former Adviser Says Heard Nothing Illegal During Trump's Conversation With Zelensky
    Bloomberg's 2020 US Election Entry Cements How 'Out of Touch' DNC is With Average American
    US Federal Officials Warn of Russia, China, Iran Threat Ahead of 2020 Election
    Tags:
    2020, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse