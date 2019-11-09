Register
    Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg

    Bloomberg's 2020 US Election Entry Cements How 'Out of Touch' DNC is With Average American

    Opinion
    Michael Bloomberg, an American businessman and former mayor of New York City, has now officially entered the 2020 presidential race. However, Bloomberg’s late entry is just proof of how “out of touch” the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is with average Americans, journalist Lee Camp told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Friday.

    Bloomberg officially entered the already crowded Democratic field on Friday after filing as a candidate for the Alabama Democratic primary. The move came just hours after it was reported by the New York Times that the billionaire politician intended to toss his name into the presidential race. 

    “The plan of the wealthy elite that run the DNC was to split the kind of left-wing vote between [US Senators Elizabeth] Warren and Bernie Sanders and let [former US Vice President Joe] Biden or someone else would just [come] in there and be the mainstream candidate. But Bloomberg is such a disgusting example of how out of touch the DNC is with average human beings. The fact that they would even consider forcing in a billionaire who is like the mascot of Wall Street,” Camp, who is also an actor, activist and television show host, told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker, likening Bloomberg to billionaires like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

    “The workers in America are so aggressively exploited … and that is why Wall Street is doing well. Workers will work for just about nothing. And the idea that these ultra billionaires need more money or are worried about higher taxes is disgusting, repulsive. And yet these people are held up as the heroes of our society. I mean, Bezos, Bill Gates are on the cover of every magazine. We should look at them as hoarders,” Camp explained.

    “And if you look at most of these guys, they were the best at kind of exploiting the system, exploiting workers early on … the brilliance of Bezos is that he realized he couldn’t get the trucks to drive faster on the highways because there’s a speed limit, but you could get humans to work faster until they collapse on the warehouse floor. So he exploited the human workers until people were literally collapsing,” Camp continued.

    A billionaire like Bloomberg entering the race signifies the descent of the US political system into corruption, Camp noted.

    “The idea that the Democratic Party - which supposedly claims to be the party that cares more about your average working person - is going to push one of these billionaires or even a multi-multi-millionaire into this slot to run against Trump, another billionaire, is just a perfect metaphor for how corrupt, disgusting and morally bankrupt this system has become,” Camp told Sputnik.

    He further argued that the timing of Bloomberg’s entry to the race is not by chance, but rather coincides with the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, which has led to increased scrutiny of the business dealings of Biden and his son, Hunter, with Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. Although Biden was considered the Democrats’ top contender, it seems as though support for him is waning in light of what the impeachment inquiry could reveal about him, Camp noted.

    “The mainstream media’s efforts to try and force someone [to enter the presidential race] is [happening] now [because] they know Biden is going down the toilet - not just his teeth falling out and his eye exploding, but also in this impeachment process: the Republicans are going to call all kinds of witnesses that show how corrupt his dealings were or his son’s dealings were,” he said.

    Tags:
    2020 election, Democratic Party, Election, Michael Bloomberg
