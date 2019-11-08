Trump Says Democratic Presidential Hopeful Bloomberg 'Will Fail' in 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Democratic presidential hopeful and New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg will fail in his bid to run for president in the 2020 election.

"He's not going to do well, but I think he's going to hurt [Democratic candidate Joe] Biden, actually, but he doesn't have the magic to do well", Trump said. "Little Michael will fail".

Trump pointed out that he knows Bloomberg fairly well and would be happy if he did end up doing well.

The statement comes after The New York Times reported on 7 November that Bloomberg is expected to file paperwork by the Friday deadline to enter the Democratic presidential primary.

Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson said in a series of tweets said the former mayor fears that no Democratic candidate currently running will beat Trump in the 2020 race.

Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win. — howard wolfson (@howiewolf) November 7, 2019

​Bloomberg is expected to file documentation this week to put his name on the ballot in at least one state, The New York Times reported earlier citing people briefed on the matter. Michael Bloomberg, facing an 8 November deadline, dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify in the state’s primary, according to the report.