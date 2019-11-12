US Supreme Court Allows Lawsuit Against Gunmaker Over School Massacre

In March, the state of Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that Remington could be sued by victims’ families for how the company marketed the assault-style weapon a gunman used to kill 20 Sandy Hook schoolchildren.
Remington, joined by a number of gun rights activists, had argued that federal law protects weapons manufacturers from being sued over gun crimes.
A lone gunman armed with a Remington assault rifle opened fire on children at Sandy Hook school in Connecticut in December 2012, killing 20 children and six staff before killing himself.
The lawsuit comes amid a spate of mass shootings in the United States, many using military-style assault rifles, such as the 2017 massacre at a concert in the city of Las Vegas that killed 58 and wounded hundreds.
