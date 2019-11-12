US Supreme Court Allows Lawsuit Against Gunmaker Over School Massacre

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court green-lighted a lawsuit against the Remington gun manufacturer over the 2012 Sandy Hook grade school massacre, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

In March, the state of Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that Remington could be sued by victims’ families for how the company marketed the assault-style weapon a gunman used to kill 20 Sandy Hook schoolchildren.

Remington, joined by a number of gun rights activists, had argued that federal law protects weapons manufacturers from being sued over gun crimes.

A lone gunman armed with a Remington assault rifle opened fire on children at Sandy Hook school in Connecticut in December 2012, killing 20 children and six staff before killing himself.

The lawsuit comes amid a spate of mass shootings in the United States, many using military-style assault rifles, such as the 2017 massacre at a concert in the city of Las Vegas that killed 58 and wounded hundreds.