Sandy Hook School Evacuated on 6th Anniversary of Mass Shooting - Police

The evacuation took place on the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 26 students and teachers. On this day in 2012, gunman Adam Lanza shot and killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, and then went to the Sandy Hook Elementary School and opened fire before later committing suicide.

The Newtown Police Department reported that they had received a bomb threat at Sandy Hook Elementary School at around 02:00 p.m. GMT. Following the threat, the school was evacuated.

As the police department specified, law enforcement was deployed to the school and conducted a search as a precaution, but they do not believe the information about the bomb was credible.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept.

This morning, before you skip that goodbye kiss to your kids, please consider all the missed kisses for the #sandyhook families. Time is precious.

On this day 6yrs ago, the lives of 20 beautiful children and six brave adults were taken.

On this day 6yrs ago, the lives of 20 beautiful children and six brave adults were taken.

Earlier in the day, the Detroit Police Department reported that it had opened a probe into numerous threats targeting two courthouses in the city and three hospitals.

The threat comes in line with a wave of other similar incidents that alerted hospitals, businesses and other facilities across the US and in Canada a day before. The authorities in both countries stated that the threats were received either by phone or by email.