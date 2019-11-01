Four People Reportedly Killed, 10 Wounded at Halloween Party Shooting in California - Video

The shooting happened at a home on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane in Orinda, California.

At least four people have been killed and 10 more injured at a Halloween party in Orinda, California, overnight, local media reports say.

According to police officials, an investigation is underway.

Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

According to an NBC reporter, the incident happened at a rented Airbnb apartment.​

Multiple people shot at an air b n b Halloween party in #orinda @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/B5L5EVDu6K — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) November 1, 2019

​A KTVU reporter quoted a neighbour who said that he heard gunfire coming from the house where one of the apartments had been rented through Airbnb for a party.