The former White House lawyer dispensed his advice to Michael Bloomberg who has now officially entered the ongoing presidential race in the United States.

Richard Painter, the man who served as chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005 till 2007, has suggested that the owner of Bloomberg media, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, should attempt to buy Fox News, currently owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation, prior to the beginning of Trump’s impeachment trial, the Independent reports.

As the newspaper points out, Fox News has been frequently accused of acting as the Trump administration’s “mouthpiece”, with the US president recently retweeting their clips on numerous occasions in order to address the allegations brought against him during the ongoing impeachment probe.

While Painter reportedly speculated that Trump might have “a massive fit” if such a purchase takes place, George Conway, husband of the president’s high-ranking advisor Kellyanne Conway, also mused that such an act would be “the greatest thing [Bloomberg] could do for the country.”

News of this development comes as Michael Bloomberg has filed the paperwork necessary to enter the Democratic presidential primary, with his adviser tweeting earlier that Bloomberg fears that no Democratic candidate currently running will beat Trump in the 2020 race.

However, Bloomberg doesn’t seem to have indicated any intent to purchase Fox News, and the media outlet itself doesn’t appear to be for sale at the moment.