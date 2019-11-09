'Presidential Harassment': Trump Unleashes Twitterstorm Ahead of Public Impeachment Hearings

Along with retweeting messages from other users, Trump also slammed the Democrats, calling them “losers for America” and accusing them of “3 years of relentless attacks” against the Republican Party and himself.

As the ongoing impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump is about to enter a new phase, he went on to smash the probe and people related to it via his favorite medium, Twitter, The Hill notes.

As the media outlet points out, Trump ended up retweeting 17 posts in about an hour, with the tweets in question “hammering Democrats over the probe” and with some of the messages “specifically going after some witnesses who have already testified behind closed doors”.

“#Coup has started.” Those were the words of the so-called “whistleblower’s” attorney, TWO-AND-A-HALF YEARS before the call with Ukraine. Tonight, It’s clear that the left’s disdain for #PresidentTrump has been simmering from the very beginning. #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/IeK3Grvld8 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) 8 ноября 2019 г.

But the Witch Hunt continues. After 3 years of relentless attacks against the Republican Party & me, the Do Nothing Dems are losers for America! https://t.co/met2y8VoPe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 ноября 2019 г.

​“Presidential harassment!” Trump exclaimed in another tweet.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 ноября 2019 г.

​The impeachment inquiry is set to begin public hearings of witnesses next week, a divisive move which Republicans have deemed an attempt to sway public opinion against the US president.

The probe, dubbed a "witch hunt" by Trump, was started by Democrat-led committees in September over a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had abused his powers in a telephone call with the Ukrainian president by "pressuring" him to start a criminal probe against Joe Biden, a former vice president who is now one of the main candidates to clash with Trump in the 2020 elections.