'This Is Some Sh*t': Harris Tells Dramatic Story of Trump Election Night Win - Video

US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris posted a video clip on Saturday from the 2016 US presidential campaign. In a brief video clip the Dem presidential hopeful tells a story of her family in a dramatic moment during the night when Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States.

Harris shared her heartbreaking narrative with the staffers about her godson who came to her before bursting into tears and told her: "I don’t want Trump to win. Did he win?"

“And he’s crying. And so the tears of joy we shed when we elected Barack Obama, and then my little godson’s tears tonight, because we might have elected Donald Trump? This is some shit”, Harris said in the video, adding that she had to calm the child down that election night.

Never-before-released footage from the night of November 8, 2016.pic.twitter.com/9aTHC7FQga — Team #JusticeIsOnTheBallot Kamala (@KamalaHQ) November 9, 2019

​At the time, Harris was a Senator of California.

According to recent surveys, cited by The Hill, Harris’s presidential campaign has been stalled in recent weeks, with polls putting her at merely 3 percent.

Trump, who is working diligently to be reelected in 2020, is also experiencing a slump in ratings due, in part, to the impeachment inquiry against him over a now-notorious 25 July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Recent surveys show several Democratic candidates leading against Trump. Former US Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Kamala Harris currently lead against Trump nationally, by 17, 15, 14, 11 and 9 points, respectively, according to a poll conducted recently by Langer Research Associates for media outlets.