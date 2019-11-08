Register
23:08 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    House Democrats Release Two More Witness Testimony Transcripts in Trump Impeachment Probe

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1100
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump earlier dismissed the importance of the impeachment hearings, claiming that he had "never even heard of these people" and that their testimonies have been "fine".

    US House Democrats, running impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, released transcripts of testimonies of two witnesses - Trump's adviser on Russia Fiona Hill, and National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman. Dems thanked the two for testifying despite a standing White House order to all personnel to ignore the House committee requests.

    Testifying before the committees, Hill shared that she was "shocked" by Trump's 25 July call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that it was "clear" to her that the White House was offering the eastern-European nation a military aid in exchange for starting a criminal probe into allegations of misconduct by Joe and Hunter Biden in 2016.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    Hill further suggested that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was strongly against the alleged quid-pro-quo deal with Ukraine, allegedly organised by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and envoy to the EU, Gordon Sondland. According to Hill's account of events, Bolton instructed her to notify the National Security Council of the Trump administration's activities, calling them a "drug deal".

    Vindman claimed that during a meeting between Ukrainian officials and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the US diplomat told Kiev that Ukraine must investigate allegations against the Bidens.

    "The conversation unfolded with Sondland proceeding to kind of review what the deliverable would be in order to get the [White House] meeting, and he talked about the investigation into the Bidens, and, frankly, I can't 100 percent recall […] but Burisma, that it seemed… I mean, there was no ambiguity. [Sondland] was calling for an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma", he said.

    The Trump Impeachment

    House Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings against Trump in September 2019 after a whistleblower complaint accused the president of abuse of power. Democrats believe that Trump withheld US aid for Ukraine to "pressure" its president, Volodymyr Zelenski, in a 25 July telephone conversation, to start a criminal probe into Joe Biden, a possible Democratic opponent in the 2020 US presidential election.

    US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Georgia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko
    Trump Ready to Publish Transcript of Another Call With Ukrainian President Amid Impeachment Probe

    Trump denies wrongdoing and has since released what the White House claims to be an unredacted transcript of the call. The existing transcript revealed that Trump indeed had an interest in a probe against the Bidens, but offered no proof that the president exercised 'pressure' to get what he wanted.

    Trump has repeatedly said that the ongoing impeachment proceedings are a "witch hunt" and a "hoax", telling reporters on 8 November that he does not care about the House committee depositions as he has "never even heard of these people", who have testified under oath.

    Related:

    Impeachment Testimony of Senior State Department Official George Kent Released
    Choice of Whistleblower’s Attorney Makes Impeachment Inquiry More Political & Polarised - Prof
    US House Subpoenas Acting WH Chief of Staff Mulvaney in Trump Impeachment Probe - Report
    Trump Ready to Publish Transcript of Another Call With Ukrainian President Amid Impeachment Probe
    Ivanka Trump Says Whistleblower's Name Not Relevant to Impeachment Probe on President
    Tags:
    US, impeachment, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse