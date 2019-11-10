Photos: Baby Trump Balloon Stabbed 'Beyond Repair' Amid POTUS Alabama Visit

US President Donald Trump appeared in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, attending a Alabama-Louisiana State football game alongside several local Republican lawmakers.
In contrast to reports of a warm welcome for POTUS at the game, his floating caricature - 'Baby Trump' balloon - was not so lucky, as it was knifed by a protester in a park located close to the site where the University of Alabama football game was held.
Trump found a venue that didn't boo him out of the building.— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) November 9, 2019
Some faint boos but mostly a positive reception for Trump down in Alabama today.pic.twitter.com/WPM1DgFjSL
According to multiple reports, the man who "attacked" Baby Trump has been arrested. Twitterians shared photos and video of the alleged arrest.
Not all Heroes wear Capes!! Hoyt Hutchinson popped the Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa. It’s beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/xM1xGY0snt— GKIRBO (@gkirbo_hbk) November 9, 2019
#BabyTrump assaulter arrested and carted off to jail .... #Bama #LSUvsALA— ☢ 𝕁𝕆𝔼 𝕊𝕋𝔼𝔼𝕃𝔼ℝ 𝔽𝔸ℕ ☢ (@JoeSteelerFan) November 9, 2019
pic.twitter.com/6ytXQTvR7b
All comments
Show new comments (0)