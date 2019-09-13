Protesters Inflate Huge Trump Rat Balloon in Baltimore Ahead of Republican Conference

Anti-Trump protesters inflated a giant balloon depicting US president as a big fat rat as a part of an upcoming protest against Trump’s Thursday visit to Baltimore, Maryland, to speak at the House Republican Conference .
Footage shared online shows Claude Taylor, one of the creators of the balloon, inflating the figure, as other protesters install a “President Barack Obama Ave” sign on Baltimore’s President Street.
“We do anti-Trump stuff, including our 14-foot inflatable Trump rat, and this is the most appropriate place that we could bring a Trump rat,” says Taylor, a founder of Mad Dog PAC, which aims at getting Trump out of office.
Trump greeted today in downtown Baltimore by a balloon depicting him as a rat, as well as a street sign honoring former President Obama on the town's President Street. 👊🏼— Tris Resists (@TrisResists) September 12, 2019
Via @thehill pic.twitter.com/iwqNdNFzes
According to Taylor, his PAC has had the rat balloon for over a year.
“The rat’s been in Newport Beach, California, on a boat,” he said. “It’s been in the Potomac on a boat. It’s been most notably docked off of Mar-a-Lago.”
Spotted: A giant Trump rat in Baltimore.— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 12, 2019
Demonstrators inflated the balloon ahead of President Trump's visit to the city, his first since calling the city a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." pic.twitter.com/dbIU1TP6fm
A number of organizations prepared actions as a part of a large protest named “Trump out of Baltimore.” The groups include ICE Out of Baltimore, People’s Power Assembly, Youth Against War & Racism and one referred to as the Baltimore Welcoming Committee, reported The Hill. The groups say they are protesting Trump’s policies, including his efforts to curb illegal immigration.
Hello Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/Iz2aYj7rrC— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019
In July, Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), saying his home city of Baltimore, which is part of the district he represents, is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and a “very dangerous & filthy place,” sparking accusations of racism.
