Protesters Inflate Huge Trump Rat Balloon in Baltimore Ahead of Republican Conference

The political group says they have had the inflatable for over a year, and have used it in several demonstrations previously, including a display right next to US President Donald Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago.

Anti-Trump protesters inflated a giant balloon depicting US president as a big fat rat as a part of an upcoming protest against Trump’s Thursday visit to Baltimore, Maryland, to speak at the House Republican Conference .

Footage shared online shows Claude Taylor, one of the creators of the balloon, inflating the figure, as other protesters install a “President Barack Obama Ave” sign on Baltimore’s President Street.

“We do anti-Trump stuff, including our 14-foot inflatable Trump rat, and this is the most appropriate place that we could bring a Trump rat,” says Taylor, a founder of Mad Dog PAC, which aims at getting Trump out of office.

Trump greeted today in downtown Baltimore by a balloon depicting him as a rat, as well as a street sign honoring former President Obama on the town's President Street. 👊🏼

Via @thehill

​According to Taylor, his PAC has had the rat balloon for over a year.

“The rat’s been in Newport Beach, California, on a boat,” he said. “It’s been in the Potomac on a boat. It’s been most notably docked off of Mar-a-Lago.”

Spotted: A giant Trump rat in Baltimore.



Demonstrators inflated the balloon ahead of President Trump's visit to the city, his first since calling the city a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

​A number of organizations prepared actions as a part of a large protest named “Trump out of Baltimore.” The groups include ICE Out of Baltimore, People’s Power Assembly, Youth Against War & Racism and one referred to as the Baltimore Welcoming Committee, reported The Hill. The groups say they are protesting Trump’s policies, including his efforts to curb illegal immigration.

​In July, Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), saying his home city of Baltimore, which is part of the district he represents, is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and a “very dangerous & filthy place,” sparking accusations of racism.