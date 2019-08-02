‘Definition of Insanity’: Baltimore Won’t Change With Cummings in Office Since 1996, Trump Jr. Says

The president’s oldest son suggested that for the community of Baltimore to change, people should stop electing the same Democrat for 13 times already. He also accused Trump’s political opponents of calling him “racist” simply because they have run out of proper political arguments.

The city of Baltimore is in its current sorry state because it got stuck in the perpetual cycle of electing the same Democratic Representative – Elijah Cummings – over and over again, Donald Trump Jr. said on Fox Nation’s Brian Kilmeade show Thursday.

According to Jr., Cumming keeps getting elected despite Democratic policies failed Baltimore “for decades.”

"It's Einstein's definition of insanity - doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” Trump Jr. said. “Well, guess what - you did something different in 2016, you elected Donald Trump."

Elijah Cummings, 68, who was born in Baltimore, is a Representative of Maryland’s 7th District, which includes Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County, since 1996. This is Cumming’s 13th term as a representative.

Recently, Trump came under fire after he suggested the Cummings’s predominantly-black community of Baltimore is a “rat and rodent-infested mess,” contrasting the district to US-Mexico border detention facilities.

Democrats and the media were quick to condemn Trump’s comments as “racist,” but a 1999 video resurfaced showing Representative Elijah Cummings – a black person – admitting before the Congress that his community of Baltimore is a “drug-infested mess” with people “walking around like zombies” due to abundance of drugs.

Speaking at the show, Trump Jr. pointed at the video, suggesting that, by Dem standards, Cummings – who also chairs House Oversight Committee – must also be a racist.

According to Trump’s oldest son, the Democrats have simply run out of ways to smear Trump now that US Special Counsellor Robert Mueller’s report is published, so their only remaining option is to call Trump “racist” at every opportunity.

He condemned the practice, adding that this conduct depreciates the seriousness of the offence and does “disservice” to people targeted by actual racial discrimination.

"It's getting disgusting at this point. Screaming racism has become the easy button of left-wing politics," he said. "Now people hear it, they roll their eyes and they move on... that's a shame.”