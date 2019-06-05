British Woman Stabs Trump Baby Balloon amid Protests of 45’s Visit (VIDEO)

The woman banned from coming closer than 50 meters to the sea for 12 years made headlines again as she destroyed one of the most recognizable anti-Trump protest props during a live stream.

The infamous Trump baby balloon, which debuted during 2018 protests against Trump's visit to the United Kingdom, has finally been taken down by a British woman named Amy Beth Dallamura, who goes by "Based Amy" on social media and is believed to be a Trump supporter.

Amy was live streaming herself as she walked up to the 20-foot-tall orange, inflatable baby blimp and stabbed it with a sharp object. Another user later posted an excerpt from the live stream on Twitter, with a caption reading "Amy just popped the Trump baloon."

"That's a disgrace," Dallamura shouted after piercing the balloon. "It's a national disgrace. The president of the United States is the best president ever!"

She then walked away before the police arrived, encouraging bystanders to take a look at what she's done.

Amy just popped the Trump baloon😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gZfxzU8akb — Sonja H (@Aku_Sonja_) 4 июня 2019 г.

​"I think the Trump balloon is not very well. I think it's going down rapidly for a reason," she is seen saying on the live stream.

The representative of protesters responsible for handling the balloon later confirmed in an interview that the blimp was stabbed.

"A woman… punctured the mini Trump baby replica with a sharp object," the representative said. "It's not surprising that the far right would want to meet freedom of expression with violence."

According to a by The Hill, Amy is believed to have been arrested by the police for possession of a "pointed bladed article."

The woman, who suffers from complications of a spine fracture she experienced in childhood, made headlines earlier in 2007 after she staged at least 50 fake suicide attempts by threatening to throw herself into the sea. Her stunts cost rescue services more than $1.2 million, and the judge eventually banned her from approaching the sea by more than 50 meters along the UK shoreline.

Created in 2018 by artist Matt Bonner, the Trump blimp travelled to the US, France, and Argentina, where it was flown in protest against Trump policies during 45's visits to these countries. It is unclear whether the damaged prop can be restored.