American Weapons Giant Lockheed Martin Reportedly Sponsors Anti-Trump Video

Lockheed Martin is the largest US-based weapons, aerospace, innovation and security technology company and is the top for-profit corporation receiving federal funding, making it's biggest customer the US Department of Defence.

Lockheed Martin on Thursday and Friday promoted a video tweeted by Axios that blames US President Donald Trump for turning away the traditional allies of the United States, according to the Daily Caller.

The video was first tweeted on Thursday by the US news website Axios. Lockheed Martin reportedly paid for post on the social platform, according to the Daily Caller, who obtained a screenshot of the Axios post in which the video promoter is documented.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is looking to make China the ultimate global superpower, particularly via foreign influence campaigns — as Trump continues to alienate traditional U.S. allies. pic.twitter.com/pmfmq0GXqB — Axios (@axios) November 7, 2019

The video concerns itself with the "danger" of the growing influence of China and Beijing's 2050 plans to become ‘the global superpower’, while noting that Trump’s foreign policy is assisting the move by withdrawing the US from multiple major international treaties, leaving China in a position of strength.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping is looking to make China the global superpower by 2050. But, it may come at a major cost to some developing nations. Xi wants to take China to center stage on the global scale. Trump’s America First policy is helping make that happen. Trump has alienated allies by leaving several major international agreements and that’s given China the ability to fill that power vacuum,” the video details.

An official for the weapons giant has reportedly responded in a letter to the Daily Caller - the first media outlet to report the anti-Trump video - attempting to spin the nature of the relationship between Lockheed Martin and Axios.

‘We have an advertising deal with Axios which includes filters on what content might be linked to our sponsorship. This post should have been filtered out. When we noticed it earlier today, we paused the sponsorship campaign to ensure the proper filters are in place going forward,” said the letter, according to the Daily Caller.