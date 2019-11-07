‘We Need a Fighter’: Reactions Mixed on First Bernie Sanders Campaign New Hampshire TV Ad

The video, reportedly made in-house by the presidential candidate’s campaign staff, is strikingly similar to that uploaded by the campaign to YouTube a month ago. The ad will air in New Hampshire for two weeks.

Bernie Sanders’s campaign unveiled its first TV ad on Wednesday. Titled ‘Fight for US’, it uses the same voiceover as an earlier ‘Fight for US’ video posted to Sanders’s YouTube channel in October, but with updated video footage.

According to The Hill, the 60-second video will be aired in New Hampshire for two weeks, reportedly costing the campaign $1 million. The ad will also be distributed online, the report says. New Hampshire is the first state to hold a primary in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The video does not shy away from hitting directly at US President Donald Trump, whom it calls a “dangerous demagogue,” who “tears [the] nation apart.”

“Hard-working people betrayed by Trump,” the voice-over says, before switching to Bernie’s well-known topics of healthcare and the “enormous profits” pharma companies make in the US.

The video notes how Sanders stood up against Wall Street, drug companies and “other powerful special interests,” with the latter illustrated by the easily recognizable Amazon logo on parcels moving along a conveyor belt.

“In this moment, we need a fighter,” the video says. “We know he will fight for us as president, because he always has.”

While some supporters on social media praised the video, it also met with its share of criticism, with some users complaining about the narrator’s voice, while others opined that lashing out at Trump will not win Bernie political points.

This ad kinda blows. It feels like a parody of an old school political ad, right down to the cheesy narrator. He has to show people he has fresh ideas, real vision. This feels stale AF. His "America" ad from 2016 was about a 100000000% better than this. — Might as Well be Sully (@Yeats1941) November 6, 2019

​“It feels like a parody of an old school political ad, right down to the cheesy narrator. He has to show people he has fresh ideas, real vision,” one commenter wrote.

Good ad, not really a fan of the narrator though. Sounds like a cheesy voice from trailers of old movies and I feel like it kinda takes away from the overall message. — Berntrooper🌹🏴 (@BadAim2048) November 7, 2019

I love everything about that ad except for the narrator's voice. It would be great if we had a woman being the narrator, are at least a man with a sexy voice. This guy is blah, like the narrators in films we had to watch in grade school — AzMomma #Boomer4Bernie (@jilliansw) November 7, 2019

I don't think it helps Bernie to keep calling Trump a pathological liar, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobic, or like in this ad, a demagogue. That's not how you win votes. He should just focus on exposing how Trump hasn't walked the talk of being their for working class Americans. — Floris (@EvFloris) November 6, 2019