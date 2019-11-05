Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earlier sparked rumours over a possible rematch with Donald Trump in 2020, and now the failed Democratic candidate is giving advice to fellow politicians about potential strategies to win the upcoming presidential election.

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has urged Democratic Party supporters to choose a nominee who will be able to win the Electoral College in 2020 and called on them to “close ranks” behind the chosen Democratic candidate, notwithstanding initial preferences in the primary, as quoted by The Hill. Clinton’s comments were made during an event in Denver devoted to the discussion of her book “The Book of Gutsy Women” co-authored with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, who appeared alongside her mother during the presentation.

“We have to hope that whoever ends up nominated can win the Electoral College”, Hillary Clinton said.

“I think several of our candidates could win the popular vote but as I know ... that's not enough", the former US secretary of state added.

Hillary Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic nominee running against Donald Trump, won the popular vote among the American public but failed to secure an Electoral College victory, meaning that she failed to gain a majority of the 538 electors established by the US Constitution, thus paving way for Donald Trump’s presidential victory. Netizens were eager to point out how Clinton’s pledge ran contrary to her 2016 stance.

Wow. What amazing brilliance. Nominate someone who can win. As opposed to what went on in '16. Well, no shit. — Crusty White 'Residue' for Bernie2020! (@JPotter514) November 5, 2019

"Hillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College". As opposed to 2016... — Duke Lang (@DukeDALang) November 5, 2019

Said the One who Lost the Electoral College. Hush! — Jamie Tolbert "Feel the Bern" Franklin (@JamieTFranklin) November 5, 2019

The former presidential candidate also said during the event that Democrats do not have “a choice” in 2020 except to “win”, while claiming that the current administration in Washington is “undermining” the American system. She urged Democratic Party supporters to refrain from voting for a third party, even if their preferred candidate in the primaries does not get nominated to run for president.

“Do not let anyone you know vote third party", Clinton said.

Hillary Clinton was the Democrats candidate after she beat out another popular party nominee, Bernie Sanders, during the primaries in 2016. Sanders also received widespread support but later moved to publicly endorse his opponent’s candidacy. Many then argued that Sanders, who is now vying for the Democratic nomination to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, could have won the Electoral College had he been selected as the Democratic Party nominee instead of Hillary Clinton.

Some Twitter users pointed out that Clinton’s comments just highlighted the controversy and hinted towards her support for Bernie Sanders, while others suggested that the remarks showed that other Democratic Party nominees who are currently leading the polls, such as Joe Biden, couldn’t be regarded as solid opponents to Donald Trump.

Glad to see she's finally coming around on @BernieSanders and saying everyone should have voted for him. — Frank Hopper (@ProgressiveSAHD) November 5, 2019

It damn sure won’t be Biden. — L. Y. (@Earthguy6) November 5, 2019

Others earlier suggested that Hillary Clinton was planning to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race, following the former secretary of state’s “don’t tempt me” tweet in an exchange with Donald Trump, after the US president suggested that Clinton could enter the presidential race. While the Democratic presidential polls are currently led by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, speculations about Hillary Clinton trying her luck again have not been confirmed.