Register
12:55 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York.

    Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows After Urging Dems to Pick Candidate Able to Win Electoral College

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earlier sparked rumours over a possible rematch with Donald Trump in 2020, and now the failed Democratic candidate is giving advice to fellow politicians about potential strategies to win the upcoming presidential election.

    Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has urged Democratic Party supporters to choose a nominee who will be able to win the Electoral College in 2020 and called on them to “close ranks” behind the chosen Democratic candidate, notwithstanding initial preferences in the primary, as quoted by The Hill. Clinton’s comments were made during an event in Denver devoted to the discussion of her book “The Book of Gutsy Women” co-authored with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, who appeared alongside her mother during the presentation.  

    “We have to hope that whoever ends up nominated can win the Electoral College”, Hillary Clinton said.

    “I think several of our candidates could win the popular vote but as I know ... that's not enough", the former US secretary of state added.

    Hillary Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic nominee running against Donald Trump, won the popular vote among the American public but failed to secure an Electoral College victory, meaning that she failed to gain a majority of the 538 electors established by the US Constitution, thus paving way for Donald Trump’s presidential victory. Netizens were eager to point out how Clinton’s pledge ran contrary to her 2016 stance.

    The former presidential candidate also said during the event that Democrats do not have “a choice” in 2020 except to “win”, while claiming that the current administration in Washington is “undermining” the American system. She urged Democratic Party supporters to refrain from voting for a third party, even if their preferred candidate in the primaries does not get nominated to run for president.  

    “Do not let anyone you know vote third party", Clinton said.

    Hillary Clinton was the Democrats candidate after she beat out another popular party nominee, Bernie Sanders, during the primaries in 2016. Sanders also received widespread support but later moved to publicly endorse his opponent’s candidacy. Many then argued that Sanders, who is now vying for the Democratic nomination to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, could have won the Electoral College had he been selected as the Democratic Party nominee instead of Hillary Clinton.

    Some Twitter users pointed out that Clinton’s comments just highlighted the controversy and hinted towards her support for Bernie Sanders, while others suggested that the remarks showed that other Democratic Party nominees who are currently leading the polls, such as Joe Biden, couldn’t be regarded as solid opponents to Donald Trump.

    Others earlier suggested that Hillary Clinton was planning to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race, following the former secretary of state’s “don’t tempt me” tweet in an exchange with Donald Trump, after the US president suggested that Clinton could enter the presidential race. While the Democratic presidential polls are currently led by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, speculations about Hillary Clinton trying her luck again have not been confirmed.

    Tags:
    2020 US Presidential Election, Elizabeth Warren, United States, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Collection of Russian fur coats in 1968
    Winter is Coming: Get Inspired by Soviet Women Wearing Fur to Decide on Your Outfit
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse