Twitter Erupts Over Prospect Of 2020 Clinton-Trump Rematch

Rumours that the former first lady and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was planning a run in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have become prolific as the contest narrows to a 3-way race between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Hillary Clinton sent many in the twitterverse into a furor after a tweet exchange with President Donald Trump in which she humorously trolled the leader with the phrase: "don't tempt me" in response to unsubstantiated suggestions that she was planning to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

The response between the two former White House candidates occurred after Trump said that Clinton "should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren" on the condition that she explain "how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails".

To the shock of many, Clinton responded with her pointed "Don’t tempt me. Do your job" tweet.

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Twitter exploded at the idea of a rematch between the 2016 candidates.

Users who took it seriously responded by demanding that she not run, while others who got the joke invented a presidential slogan: "Hindsight is 2020".

Hindsight is 2020. — St. Anna Platz (@truedichotomy) October 8, 2019

Hillary wants to break the glass ceiling of being the first woman to lose the presidency 3 times https://t.co/Sx7AZFalkL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2019

Breitbart News, a pro-Trump media outlet, also jokingly called on Clinton to run for president.

Others referenced rumours suggesting that Clinton actually was considering a 2020 run.