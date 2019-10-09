Twitter Erupts Over Prospect Of 2020 Clinton-Trump Rematch

Hillary Clinton sent many in the twitterverse into a furor after a tweet exchange with President Donald Trump in which she humorously trolled the leader with the phrase: "don't tempt me" in response to unsubstantiated suggestions that she was planning to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential race.
The response between the two former White House candidates occurred after Trump said that Clinton "should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren" on the condition that she explain "how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails".
To the shock of many, Clinton responded with her pointed "Don’t tempt me. Do your job" tweet.
I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019
Twitter exploded at the idea of a rematch between the 2016 candidates.
Users who took it seriously responded by demanding that she not run, while others who got the joke invented a presidential slogan: "Hindsight is 2020".
Hindsight is 2020.— St. Anna Platz (@truedichotomy) October 8, 2019
Hillary wants to break the glass ceiling of being the first woman to lose the presidency 3 times https://t.co/Sx7AZFalkL— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2019
Run Hillary Run! https://t.co/2dpA0nWrqN— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 8, 2019
Democrats keep scoffing at the idea that Hillary Clinton will run again.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 8, 2019
And then, this. https://t.co/8Umovcc9tF
Please do Hillary! This would be the 2020 map pic.twitter.com/HHpaVxyHKi— Alex (@realAPV) October 8, 2019
Hillary is running for 2020. Calling it now.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 8, 2019
The Twitter exchange comes amid rumours that Clinton is considering the Democratic nomination in 2020, currently led by former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Clinton beat Trump in 2016 in the popular vote by over 3 million ballots, but lost the election with 304-227 electoral college votes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)