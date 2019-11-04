Trump Keeps WaPo, NYT Apps on Phone Despite Canceling White House Subscriptions - Reports

Despite US President Donald Trump’s fierce criticism of the New York Times and the Washington Post, the outlets’ mobile apps still appear to be on the president’s iPhone, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Trump’s apparent loyalty to the New York Times and Washington Post apps is interesting, especially since the White House announced last month that it was canceling its subscriptions to the two news outlets.

“The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper - we don't even want it in the White House anymore. We're going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post," Trump said on Fox News' "Hannity" last month.

“They're fake," Trump added. "You take a look at the New York Times, and you take a look at the kind of reporting they do, it was all - it turned out to be all wrong.”

Trump has long been a passionate critic of the outlets.

In September, he called two Washington Post journalists “nasty lightweight reporters” after they published an article criticizing his administration. Trump added that the reporters “shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House.”

However, last month, Trump revealed that he may still be a Washington Post reader when he tweeted, “The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong."

This is not the first time a US commander-in-chief has cancelled a subscription to a news outlet after taking issue with its reporting. President John F. Kennedy canceled the White House’s subscription to the New York Herald Tribune for alleged bias during his presidency, Politico reported. Kennedy eventually relented, and the White House’s subscription to the outlet was renewed.