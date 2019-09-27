Netizens Blast The New York Times Over Star Wars-Themed Video on Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Since Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign and subsequently won the 2016 election, the US media hasn’t been mincing words when describing the businessman-turned-politician. They have compared him to Richard Nixon, predicting his removal from office, and even to Adolf Hitler.

Recent developments surrounding Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian president have fuelled criticism of him. The New York Times posted a Star Wars-themed video comparing Trump to… Darth Vader.

"The president has launched a fresh assault on fair elections." Unfortunately, this isn't happening a long time ago in a universe far, far away. pic.twitter.com/EUuAptsKJv — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 27, 2019

​But unlike the last movie of the saga, which received praise from both movie critics and fans, this version of Star Wars flopped.

Social media users were taken aback by the post, doubting that the video was made by The New York times.

Is this from the Onion? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 27, 2019

What the heck is wrong with you? You aren't some podunk small town rag, you're supposed to be the New York Times, the paper that went up against Nixon and stood with the Post over the Pentagon Papers.

You won't be the heroes this time when the movie gets made. — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) September 27, 2019

Is this a remake to the movie Spaceballs? I just came here for politics... — Jeremiah (@Jeremia64069084) September 27, 2019

​The two-minute video, which features the signature opening crawl, starts with “a long time coming from a White House far, far from reality and tells about the Empire – Trump and his allies – destroying the country’s moral norms".

​The authors of the video apparently compare Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump to Princess Leia, who races home with stolen plans that could save her people and restore freedom to the galaxy.

Netizens responded with Star Wars-themed gifs and memes.

Mesa a seewious unbiased noos owganization. pic.twitter.com/s3ZfA90oTn — Mr Tasie Devil (@MrTasieDevil) September 27, 2019

​Still others were very explicit in showing their anger with the newspaper.

I'm gonna subscribe to your paper just so I can cancel my subscription now — Big Supernaturals (@UweBollocks) September 27, 2019

It’s a good thing you’ve gone digital, because this isn’t even good enough to wrap fish in tomorrow morning. — Jack be impeached 🗽 (@FenixWild) September 27, 2019

​One may wonder: if The New York Times sees Trump as Darth Vader and Nancy Pelosi as Princess Leia - then who is Chewbacca, R2-D2, and Jabba the Hut?

Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to damage his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden. Biden’s son was on the board of the gas company Burisma, owned by a Ukrainian oligarch. The firm was investigated for corruption. Donald Trump admits that he discussed Joe Biden with the Ukrainian president, but denies that he tried to pressure him. The White House has released a transcript of the conversation.