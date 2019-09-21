Why Is the New York Times Begging Trump for a War Against Iran?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek.

The panel takes a look at the biggest stories of the week, including US war threats against Iran, the global climate strike, the controversy over a call between Donald Trump and a foreign leader, and the Israeli election

We’ve been telling you about an intelligence agency official who reported what he or she believes is evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Trump and an unnamed leader of an unnamed country. Well, the Washington Post is now reporting that the country is Ukraine and the leader is President Volodimyr Zelensky. This flies in the face of the rumors and innuendo about Russia and North Korea that had been dominant in the media just yesterday.

Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of several books, the latest of which is “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil”, joins the show.

A team of experts from the United Nations has been dispatched to Saudi Arabia to investigate the attack on Saudi oil fields that took place last weekend. Saudi and US officials have already asserted that Iran was behind the attack, despite Yemen’s Houthi rebels having taken responsibility. And now media outlets like the New York Times appear to be egging Trump on to take more and more aggressive action. Brian and John speak with Medea Benjamin, an anti-war activist who is the co-founder of Code Pink.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are on the streets today all around the world for the Global Climate Strike. Led overwhelmingly by young people, the actions are demanding world leaders take decisive action to address the existential threat of climate change. Activist Timour Kamran, who is participating in today’s climate strike action, joins the show.

At least 30 Afghans were killed and 28 wounded yesterday when US forces bombed a group of civilians harvesting pine nuts. The harvesters had informed the Afghan government in advance that they would be in the area. Brian Terrell, a long-time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins the show.

Again this week we’ll look at the worst, most misleading, funniest, and just plain wrong headlines of the past week. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site lefti.blogspot.com, joins Brian and John.

