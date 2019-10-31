Register
00:15 GMT +331 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeffrey Epstein

    Epstein Family’s Pathologist Suggests Sex Offender Died of ‘Homicidal Strangulation’

    Sipa Press/Rex Features
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    A notable forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is pushing back against previous determinations which ruled the convicted sex offender’s death as a suicide and says the evidence presented points more toward homicide via strangulation.

    While many US corporate media outlets reached their own conclusion on Epstein’s August 10 death based off New York Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson’s review, longtime New York City forensic pathologic Dr. Michael Baden disagreed and offered pertinent details about Epstein’s death and his view of Sampson’s determination.

    “I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide because there are … three fractures in the hyoid bone and the thyroid cartilage that are very unusual for suicide and more indicative of … homicidal strangulation,” Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother to conduct a third-party investigation, told the hosts of Fox and Friends on Wednesday.

    The medical examiner also told Fox News hosts that out of the 20,000 bodies that he’s examined in his 50-year career, he has never seen a case where these particular fractures took place as a result of hanging.

    Despite this being counter to what the media ran with and reported, Baden argued that the medical examiner did not actually reach a full determination of suicide being Epstein’s manner of death.

    “At the time of the autopsy, [Sampson] didn’t think there was enough information to say suicide, so she put it ‘pending further study,’” he asserted. Baden also pointed out that DNA results from the makeshift ligature Epstein reportedly used to hang himself have yet to be released. Similarly, nail clippings from the financier were also taken to determine if he put up a fight in a potential case of foul play, but these results also remain hidden from the public.

    Baden said the aforementioned details “should be reported quickly to give an idea and lessen the speculation.”

    However, it appears unlikely that any further details concerning Epstein’s death will be made completely public any time soon as Sampson was quick to respond to Baden’s comments.

    “Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination," she told Fox News on Wednesday. "We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein's family, their representatives, and their pathology consultant.”

    "The original medical investigation was thorough and complete," she added and doubled down on her previous comments by asserting "there is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office.”

    Epstein was placed on suicide watch in July after he was found on his cell floor with marks around his neck, but the order was lifted a week later after the convicted sex offender was “evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted,” according to Department of Justice official Stephen E. Boyd.

    He was later found dead in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

    Despite the details suggesting Epstein was suicidal, a number of conspiracy theories concerning the financier’s death have turned up - mostly due to the guards’ breakdown in protocol, lack of video surveillance footage and Epstein being a key witness in an investigation that may have exposed sex crimes of several elite indidviuals worldwide. 

    Related:

    Prince Andrew in Spotlight Again Amid Reports of 'Regular' Visits to Epstein’s Paris Apartment
    ‘Kind of Intriguing’: Bill Gates Met With Epstein For Years Despite Criminal Past - Report
    US International Politics, Epstein and Yugoslavia 20 Years On
    Jeffrey Epstein’s Discovered Address Book Had ‘13 Contact Numbers For Prince Andrew’ - Report
    UK’s Prince Andrew Accused of Groping Minor at Epstein Mansion - Court Docs (Photo)
    Tags:
    pedophile, pedophilia, Sex Offenders, DNA, investigations, US Department of Justice, Jail, prison, medical examiner, sex crime, suicide, Autopsy, Fox News, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse