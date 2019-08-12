Chief Medical Examiner Believes Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide, Media Claims

New York City chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson is confident that Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile recently accused of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls, committed suicide in his cell, The New York Times reported, citing an anonymous city official.
According to the report, the information hasn't been officially released, as Sampson still awaits additional information on the autopsy which was observed by a private pathologist.
Sputnik could not independently verify the NY Times report.
Epstein was found dead in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC) on 10 August apparently a suicide. He was awaiting his trial after his bail appeal was declined.
His death instantly created suspicions and spurred numerous conspiracy theories as he had numerous famous, powerful friends, who allegedly were clients in his sex trafficking schemes and would have been compromised in his testimonies. Several US politicians, including Attorney General William Barr, called for an investigation into the incident.
Epstein was put on suicide watch in mid-July after what was described as a previous unsuccessful suicide attempt, but was reportedly taken off a week later. Several media reports citing anonymous sources suggested that he was not checked up on every 30 minutes by guards as he should have been in the hours prior to his death.
