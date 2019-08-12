Register
23:25 GMT +312 August 2019
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a bail hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, U.S., July 18, 2019.

    Chief Medical Examiner Believes Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide, Media Claims

    © REUTERS / Jane Rosenberg
    US
    Tim Korso
    204

    The 66-year-old financier and convicted sex offender, additionally accused of underage sex trafficking, was found dead in his cell on 10 August awaiting trial. While it was originally deemed suicide, his death created suspicion as he had previously been put on suicide watch in July after what was described earlier as a suicide attempt.

    New York City chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson is confident that Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile recently accused of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls, committed suicide in his cell, The New York Times reported, citing an anonymous city official.

    According to the report, the information hasn't been officially released, as Sampson still awaits additional information on the autopsy which was observed by a private pathologist.

    Sputnik could not independently verify the NY Times report.

    In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. The 66-year-old is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.
    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. The 66-year-old is accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

    Epstein was found dead in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC) on 10 August apparently a suicide. He was awaiting his trial after his bail appeal was declined.

    His death instantly created suspicions and spurred numerous conspiracy theories as he had numerous famous, powerful friends, who allegedly were clients in his sex trafficking schemes and would have been compromised in his testimonies. Several US politicians, including Attorney General William Barr, called for an investigation into the incident.

    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry
    © REUTERS / Handout
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry

    Epstein was put on suicide watch in mid-July after what was described as a previous unsuccessful suicide attempt, but was reportedly taken off a week later. Several media reports citing anonymous sources suggested that he was not checked up on every 30 minutes by guards as he should have been in the hours prior to his death.

    Tags:
    Autopsy, US, Jeffrey Epstein
