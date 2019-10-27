US President Donald Trump Confirms Daesh Leader Baghdadi Has Been Eliminated

On Saturday night, the president left a mysterious tweet, writing that "something very big has just happened," with the White House saying he would make an announcement on Sunday morning.

President Trump has confirmed that the US has killed Daesh (ISIS) leader al-Baghdadi.

“Last night the US brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," he said, speaking from the White House on Sunday.

Trump said no US special operations forces were killed in the operation, said to have taken place in northwestern Syria at night.

"The US personnel were incredible. I got to watch much of it. No personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him," the president noted.

Trump said Baghdadi "died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

According to the president, 11 young children had been moved out of the compound to safety. However, three children were said to have died after Baghdadi dragged them into the tunnel with him and blew up a suicide vest.

"His body was mutilated by the blast, the tunnel had caved in on it in addition, but test results gave certain, immediate and totally positive identification. It was him," Trump said.

Trump said the operation took place over two hours.

Saying the US "reach" against the terrorists was "very long," Trump recalled that the US had also confirmed killing Hamza bin Laden, son of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who was "saying very bad things about people, about our country, about the world."

As for Baghdadi, the president said his caliphate had been "obliterated 100 percent" in March, and the terrorist leader's death was "another reminder that we will continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists to their brutal end."

Calling Baghdadi a "loser," Trump added that he was "vicious and violent and he died in a vicious and violent way as a coward running and crying."

Trump said the raid couldn't have taken place without the "acknowledgement and help of certain other nations and people."

"I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, and I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support they were able to give us," Trump said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW