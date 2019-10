Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced that a "major statement" would be made by Trump at 9 a.m. EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Leader of the Daesh* terrorist group, is believed to have died ater detonating a suicide vest, US media reported.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia