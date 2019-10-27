'Something Very Big': Twitter Explodes Over Trump’s Cryptic Post

Twitter users went into emergency mode on Saturday after US President Trump posted a short, but very cryptic tweet.
“Something very big has just happened!” Trump tweeted, without elaboration.
Something very big has just happened!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019
In just 10 minutes, the post gathered 6,600 comments, which is more than his previous two tweets, made 5 hours earlier, combined. At the time of posting, the tweet already had 12,000 comments and they just keep coming.
— David Wohl (@DavidWohl) October 27, 2019
That would be a smart move!
Did you quit?— Ken Sora (@kennyamr) October 27, 2019
Did Hillary get arrested? 🤣— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2019
Twitter giving us an edit button?— The🐰BOO (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2019
Naturally, netizens exploded in guesses which ranged from Trump resigning to Hillary Clinton being arrested. Because it is the Internet, a solid portion of users posted toiled-related comments. There are also some who say that Trump himself is “the biggest thing” to happen to the US.
HILLARY’S BEEN ARRESTED AT HER BIRTHDAY PARTY!!!!!— TraciLea (@TraciPower1) October 27, 2019
We bought Greenland!!!— Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) October 27, 2019
Needless to say, we also cannot wait for what the president will announce.
All kidding aside, sort of dangerous for US President to tweet cryptic shit like this out. Probably nothing, but military around world are probably on high alert in case the “big thing” is that the erratic lunatic in charge of US just started a war or something.— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 27, 2019
