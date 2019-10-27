'Something Very Big': Twitter Explodes Over Trump’s Cryptic Post

A mysterious post from the US president has gathered a crazy amount of guesses in just 10 minutes.

Twitter users went into emergency mode on Saturday after US President Trump posted a short, but very cryptic tweet.

“Something very big has just happened!” Trump tweeted, without elaboration.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

​In just 10 minutes, the post gathered 6,600 comments, which is more than his previous two tweets, made 5 hours earlier, combined. At the time of posting, the tweet already had 12,000 comments and they just keep coming.



That would be a smart move! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) October 27, 2019

Did you quit? — Ken Sora (@kennyamr) October 27, 2019

Did Hillary get arrested? 🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2019

Twitter giving us an edit button? — The🐰BOO (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2019

Naturally, netizens exploded in guesses which ranged from Trump resigning to Hillary Clinton being arrested. Because it is the Internet, a solid portion of users posted toiled-related comments. There are also some who say that Trump himself is “the biggest thing” to happen to the US.

HILLARY’S BEEN ARRESTED AT HER BIRTHDAY PARTY!!!!! — TraciLea (@TraciPower1) October 27, 2019

We bought Greenland!!! — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) October 27, 2019

​Needless to say, we also cannot wait for what the president will announce.