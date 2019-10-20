Eric Trump Slams Biden’s Son for Profiting Off His Father’s Post, Says He’d Be ‘Jailed’ for This

The son of former vice president and now presidential candidate Joe Biden recently declared that he would step down from the board of directors of a Chinese company following Donald Trump’s claims that Hunter Biden has been involved in major corruption schemes in China.

Donald Trump’s second son Eric Trump has bashed the children of politicians for profiting off their families’ positions, while firing shots at Joe Biden’s son Hunter. When asked about his thoughts on his father’s political rivals in the 2020 presidential election during a Saturday night programme hosted by Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, Trump slammed Hunter Biden for “embezzling money from everybody” and “enriching himself off this father’s position” and called this “sickening”.

“So where does Joe Biden get off being so pompous and above it all?” Pirro asked Eric Trump during the Justice with Judge Jeanine show, while referring to former Vice President Joe Biden's son's work in Ukraine and China, which has recently been put in the spotlight with regard to Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

“You know I think American people can see that. He is pompous. And they are above that all. If I was doing the same thing that that family was doing I’d be in jail", replied Eric Trump, who is an executive vice president at his father’s Trump Organization.

“Why is it that every family goes into politics and enriches themselves?” he asked. “We stopped doing deals when my father became [president]. He was the businessman. We are business people. We stopped doing deals when he went into politics".

“All these kids, they started doing deals when their family went into politics and it is sickening", Eric Trump added.

The son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, recently declared that he would resign from the board of a Chinese private equity fund backed by Beijing’s state-owned enterprises by the end of October, following Donald Trump’s calls on China to investigate his alleged illegal activities in the country. Hunter Biden also stepped down from the board of director’s of Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings Group this April, a position that he was appointed to in 2014, while his father Joe Biden served as a leading policy advisor to Ukraine in Barak Obama’s administration.

The Biden family has come under increased scrutiny since it came to light that in 2016 then-VP Joe Biden publicly demanded that Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who started a probe into Burisma’s alleged illegal activities, should be dismissed, by threatening to withhold more than one billion dollars in US aid from the Ukrainian government if the prosecutor retained his post.

Donald Trump mentioned the interrupted inquiry and the prosecutor's dismissal during his 25 July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which prompted an impeachment inquiry initiated against him by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on 24 September.